BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
April 3 Essar Investments Ltd:
* Essar announces sale of Aegis to capital square partners
* Sale marks Essar's complete exit from bpo business
* Transaction likely to close during Q1 of FY17/18, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions
* Net proceeds of this sale will be used to retire Essar's debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17