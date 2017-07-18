FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Essar Bulk Terminal signs agreement with GMB for jetty expansion at Hazira
July 18, 2017 / 8:46 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Essar Bulk Terminal signs agreement with GMB for jetty expansion at Hazira

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Essar Ports:

* Essar Bulk Terminal signs agreement with GMB for 1,100-metre jetty expansion at Hazira

* Expanded berthing facility is expected to be ready by end-FY18, and will enhance the current capacity by 20 MTPA

* ‍Total cargo handling at the Hazira port terminal is likely to cross 25 million tonnes in the fiscal

* Undertaking capacity addition of iron ore berths at Visakhapatnam port with a total capacity of 16 MTPA

Source text - Essar Bulk Terminal Ltd (EBTL), the operator of the Hazira port terminal facility, has signed an agreement with Gujarat Maritime Board (GMB) for expanding its captive jetty by 1100 metres. Additionally, the Company is also expanding its Hazira port capacity by 20 MTPA. The Company is also undertaking capacity addition of iron ore berths at Visakhapatnam Port with a total capacity of 16 MTPA.

