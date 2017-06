A woman walks past the Essar headquarters building in Mumbai April 8, 2010. REUTERS/Rajesh Nirgude/Files

Essar Group:

* Says CBI confirms Essar not involved in 2G scam

* Says chargesheet will not impact business operations of the group

* Says Essar denies all charges, will take legal recourse

* Says case has no impact on business operations of group in India and globally or any of Essar's listed companies