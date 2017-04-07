April 7 Essar Oil Ltd

* Says FY refinery throughput grew by almost 10% to 20.95 million tonnes, compared to 19.10 million tonnes in previous fiscal

* Says FY 2016-17 retail sales went up by 75% to 2.8 million kl from 1.6 million kl in FY 2015-16