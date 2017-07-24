FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Essar Projects India announces commissioning of coke drum structure package for BPCL's Kochi refinery
July 24, 2017 / 8:52 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Essar Projects India announces commissioning of coke drum structure package for BPCL's Kochi refinery

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Essar Projects India Ltd:

* Announced successful testing and commissioning of coke drum structure package for Bharat Petroleum Corp's Kochi refinery (BPCL-KR)

* Contract value of package is INR 6.45 billion Source text - [Essar Projects commissions Coke Drum Structure Packages for BPCL’s Kochi Refinery Mumbai, 24 July 2017: Essar Projects India Ltd. (EPIL), a leading EPC contractor, today announced the successful testing and commissioning of the Coke Drum Structure Package (CDSP) for Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited's Kochi Refinery (BPCL-KR). The contract value of this package is Rs. 645 crores.]

