April 19 Essar Projects India Limited:

* FY18 order book stands at about INR 80 billion Source text - (Essar Projects India Limited completes projects worth Rs 2,862 crore in FY 2016-17 · FY17 revenues at about Rs 2,000 crore · FY18 order book stands at almost Rs 8,000 crore · Executed projects of national importance contributing to India’s infrastructure growth Mumbai, 19 April 2017: Essar Projects India Limited (EPIL), a leading Engineering Procurement & Construction (EPC) company, has completed and commissioned 10 projects worth Rs 2,862 crore in FY 2016-17. Some of these projects are of national importance and make significant contribution to India’s infrastructure growth. )