BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
April 19 Essar Projects India Limited:
* FY18 order book stands at about INR 80 billion Source text - (Essar Projects India Limited completes projects worth Rs 2,862 crore in FY 2016-17 · FY17 revenues at about Rs 2,000 crore · FY18 order book stands at almost Rs 8,000 crore · Executed projects of national importance contributing to India’s infrastructure growth Mumbai, 19 April 2017: Essar Projects India Limited (EPIL), a leading Engineering Procurement & Construction (EPC) company, has completed and commissioned 10 projects worth Rs 2,862 crore in FY 2016-17. Some of these projects are of national importance and make significant contribution to India’s infrastructure growth. )
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
BANGALORE, May 26The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 35200 ICS-201(B22mm) 36100 ICS-102(B22mm) 28900 ICS-103(23mm) 33400 ICS-104(24mm) 37500 ICS-202(26mm) 43500 ICS-105(26mm) 33100 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36000 ICS-105(27mm)