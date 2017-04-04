April 4 Essar Steel India Ltd

* Essar Steel India flat steel production up 47% in fy 2016-17

* Essar Steel India says FY pellet production also grew by 60% to 9.3 million tonnes compared to 5.8 million tonnes in same period last year

* Essar Steel India Ltd -during q4 co recorded growth of 25% in flat steel production at 1.5 million tonnes Source text - (Essar Steel India Limited (EStIL) has substantially improved its performance for the year ended March 31, 2017. The total flat steel production registered a growth of 47% at 5.6 million tonnes, compared to 3.8 million tonnes in the corresponding period last year. Pellet production also grew by 60% to 9.3 million tonnes compared to 5.8 million tonnes in the same period last year. The production of value-added steel has risen by 20% to 2.8 million tonnes as against 2.3 million tonnes in the corresponding period of last year. During Q4 ended March 31, 2017, Essar Steel has recorded a growth of 25% in flat steel production at 1.5 million tonnes as against 1.2 million in the same period last year. The Company has registered a growth of 21% in Pellet production at 2.3 million tonnes compared to1.9 million tonnes in the corresponding period of last year Product) Further company coverage: