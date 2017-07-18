FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Essel Finance Business Loans acquires Intec portfolio for 2.72 bln rupees
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#CompanyResults
#TopNews
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
India fumes as Philip Morris woos young adults
Reuters Investigates
India fumes as Philip Morris woos young adults
Google redesigns mobile search app with personalised 'feed'
Technology
Google redesigns mobile search app with personalised 'feed'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
July 18, 2017 / 11:11 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Essel Finance Business Loans acquires Intec portfolio for 2.72 bln rupees

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Essel Finance Business Loans

* Essel Finance Business Loans Ltd acquires Intec portfolio for 2.72 billion rupees Source text: [Mumbai, 18 July 2017 - Essel Finance Business Loans (EFBL), the NBFC business of Essel Finance announced today that it has signed a Business Transfer Agreement with Intec Capital Ltd. EFBL proposes to acquire the portfolio of 272 crores along with bank borrowings for a consideration of equity shares in the company. The transaction is expected to be completed after concurrence from the bank and regulatory authorities]

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.