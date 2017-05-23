May 23 Essel Propack Ltd

* Says recommended dividend of INR 2.40 per equity share

* Consol March quarter net profit 460.9 million rupees

* Consol March quarter total income 6.40 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 387.2 million rupees as per IND-AS; consol total income was INR 5.81 billion