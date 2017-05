Feb 27 Essendant Inc

* Essendant reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.02

* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.06

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Essendant inc - qtrly revenue, workday adjusted, decreased 3.3% compared to q4 last year, to $1.3 billion

* Essendant inc - q1 adjusted diluted earnings per share are expected to be similar to q4 2016

* Essendant inc - sees q1 net sales expected to be flat to down 4%

* Essendant inc - sees q1 free cash flow generation expected to be in range of $50 million to $70 million

* Essendant inc - expect to generate sequential improvement in adjusted diluted earnings per share throughout 2017

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.25, revenue view $1.34 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S