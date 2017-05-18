May 18 Essent Group Ltd

* Essent Group Ltd announces amended and extended $375 million credit facility

* An extension of credit facility maturity from April 2019 to May 2021

* Issuance of $125 million four-year, non-amortizing term loan maturing in May 2021

* Has amended its credit facility to increase total facility from $200 million to $375 million

* Proceeds of term loan used at closing to pay down borrowings previously drawn under revolving credit facility

* Amended its credit facility to increase its revolving credit facility from $200 million to $250 million

