BRIEF-Soktas Tekstil to terminate operations in thread production department
* DECIDES TO TERMINATE OPERATIONS IN THREAD PRODUCTION DEPARTMENT, LAYS OFF C.75 PERSONNEL Source text for Eikon:
Feb 17 Essentra Plc
* Final dividend 14.4 pence per share
* Total dividend 20.7 pence per share
* Final results
* Revenue, profit and EPS decline, driven by deterioration in health & personal care packaging and short-term issues in filter products.
* Total revenue decline of 9 pct on a like-for-like basis.
* Full year dividend unchanged at 20.7p per share.
* Says total adjusted operating profit down 29 pct (at constant FX) to 132 mln stg
* Says total adjusted EPS lower by 31 pct (at constant FX) to 36.3p.
* FY total revenue 1,104 million stg versus 1,098 million stg a year ago
* Says anticipate a reduction in group like-for-like revenue and adjusted operating profit in FY 2017
* "It is premature to speculate as to impact on Essentra of United Kingdom leaving European Union"
* Company believes that it remains well-positioned to service its global customers
* Says FY 2016 revenue increased 0.5 pct (decreased 7.8 pct at constant FX) to 1,103.7 mln stg, with a LFL decline of 9.1 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* March quarter net loss 39.4 million rupees versus profit 31.7 million rupees year ago