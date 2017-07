BRIEF-Essilor: antitrust process update for proposed combination between Essilor and Luxottica

July 24 (Reuters) - ESSILOR SA:

* REG-NEWS RELEASE: ANTITRUST PROCESS UPDATE FOR THE PROPOSED COMBINATION BETWEEN ESSILOR AND LUXOTTICA

* ‍IN U.S. AND CANADA, ANTITRUST INVESTIGATION HAS ENTERED PHASE OF A SECONDARY REQUEST​

* ‍IN CHINA PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS UNDER MOFCOM'S REVIEW AND NOTIFICATION ACCEPTANCE IS EXPECTED SHORTLY​

* ‍IN EUROPE TWO COMPANIES EXPECT TO BE ABLE TO FORMALLY NOTIFY TRANSACTION IN COMING WEEKS​

* ‍TWO COMPANIES HAVE ALREADY RECEIVED CLEARANCE IN RUSSIA AND INDIA​

* ‍TWO COMPANIES' SHARED OBJECTIVE IN COOPERATION WITH RELEVANT AUTHORITIES IS TO CLOSE ANTITRUST PROCESS AROUND END OF YEAR​