BRIEF-Chengzhi unit receives subsidy
* Says its unit received subsidy of 1 million yuan from government
Feb 17 Essilor chief operating officer Laurent Vacherot says:
* sees uncertain global political context, notably in Europe and the United States
* sees no improvement in Brazil economy
* time frame of planned merger with Italy's Luxottica unchanged, sees less bolt-on acquisitions this year Further company coverage: (Paris newsroom)
May 29 Indian shares eased after hitting record highs early on Monday as a string of weak quarterly results, including from Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and Reliance Communications Ltd, hit sentiment.