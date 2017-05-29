BRIEF-X5 retail names Svetlana Demyashkevich named CFO
* Svetlana Demyashkevich has been appointed as chief financial officer effective from June 29, 2017
May 29 ESTORIL SOL SGPS SA
* Q1 NET PROFIT 3.5 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 1.6 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
* Q1 EBITDA 9.9 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 7.8 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
* Q1 GAMING REVENUE 49.9 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 46.4 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
