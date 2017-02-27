Feb 27 Esure Group Plc

* Comment on lord chancellor's decision to change discount rate for personal injury damages

* Group continues to expect its combined operating ratio for 2016 to be within its original guidance of 98-99%

* Will see a further net impact of £1M in 2017 on reserve margins

* Group's capital position in 2017 will be impacted by £2m

* Group's 2016 solvency position will be in upper half of its stated risk appetite

* 2016 gross written premiums up 19% to £655 mln

* In-Force policies for 2016 up 9% to 2.2 million (2015: 2.0 million)

* group's 2016 profit "will be ahead of market expectations largely driven by a strong investment return"