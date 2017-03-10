BRIEF-Securities Group board recommends FY cash dividend
* Board recommends FY cash dividend of 5 fils per share
March 10 Esure Group Plc
* Final dividend 10.5 pence per share.
* Total dividend up 70 percent to 13.5 pence per share.
* Says gross written premiums up 19.0 percent to 655 million pounds, from 550.3 million pounds in 2015.
* Says in-force policies up 8.6 percent to 2.17 billion, from 2 billion in 2015.
* Says combined operating ratio 1.0 percentage point higher at 98.8 percent.
* Says underlying profit after tax up 18.0 percent to 80.5 million pounds.
* Says full year dividend of 13.5 pence a share, from 11.5 pence in 2015, reflects a payout ratio of 70 percent.
* Says strong capital position with group coverage at 149 percent, from 123 percent in 2015.
* Says we are on track to deliver increased value to shareholders both in 2017 and beyond.
* Says as a consequence of discount rate moving to minus 0.75 percent, group's capital position in 2017 will be reduced by 2 million pounds. (Reporting By Simon Jessop)
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue