May 4 Esure Group Plc

* Q1 gross written premiums up 24.1 percent vs 2016

* In motor, along with market, we have started to increase pricing in response to change in ogden discount rate and continued our growth momentum

* In home, market remains challenging and we continue to temper our growth as we do not believe current market conditions provide opportunities for profitable growth

* We are firmly on track to deliver results at more positive end of 2017 guidance