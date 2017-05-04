May 4 Esure Group Plc
* Q1 gross written premiums up 24.1 percent vs 2016
* In motor, along with market, we have started to increase
pricing in response to change in ogden discount rate and
continued our growth momentum
* In home, market remains challenging and we continue to
temper our growth as we do not believe current market conditions
provide opportunities for profitable growth
* We are firmly on track to deliver results at more positive
end of 2017 guidance
