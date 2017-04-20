BRIEF-Fortuna shareholder to raise offer price in voluntary buyout -CTK
* Fortuna's majority shareholder Penta to raise offer price in voluntary buyout to CZK 118.04 on Monday -CTK news agency
April 20 Etam Developpement SCA:
* FY EBITDA EUR 100.7 million ($108.40 million) versus EUR 95.4 million year ago
* FY revenue EUR 1.29 billion versus EUR 1.30 billion year ago
LAGOS, May 26 The Asset Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON), the country's 'bad bank' set up following the banking crisis, is close to selling Peugeot Automobile Nigeria (PAN) Ltd, a local car assembly joint venture, to Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, and two Nigerian states.