BRIEF-Fortuna shareholder to raise offer price in voluntary buyout -CTK
* Fortuna's majority shareholder Penta to raise offer price in voluntary buyout to CZK 118.04 on Monday -CTK news agency
April 20 Etam Developpement Sca
* FY net income group share EUR 22.8 million ($24.55 million)versus EUR 25.8 million year ago
* Proposes FY dividend of EUR 0.70 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9289 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Fortuna's majority shareholder Penta to raise offer price in voluntary buyout to CZK 118.04 on Monday -CTK news agency
LAGOS, May 26 The Asset Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON), the country's 'bad bank' set up following the banking crisis, is close to selling Peugeot Automobile Nigeria (PAN) Ltd, a local car assembly joint venture, to Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, and two Nigerian states.