FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
11 hours ago
BRIEF-ETP to sell stake in Rover pipeline project entity for about $1.57 bln
#TopNews
#Business
#SpecialReports
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Modi steps up assault on opponents, eyes supremacy
Top News
Modi steps up assault on opponents, eyes supremacy
No let-up in spying amid tit-for-tat Russian sanctions: official
World
No let-up in spying amid tit-for-tat Russian sanctions: official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 31, 2017 / 8:48 PM / 11 hours ago

BRIEF-ETP to sell stake in Rover pipeline project entity for about $1.57 bln

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Energy Transfer Equity LP:

* Energy Transfer announces sale of 32.44% stake in entity of Rover Pipeline Project to Blackstone Energy Partners for approximately $1.57 billion

* Energy Transfer Partners LP - ‍ETP plans to use proceeds to pay down debt and help fund its current growth projects​

* Energy Transfer Partners LP - ‍upon closing, Holdco will be owned 50.1% by Energy Transfer and 49.9% by Blackstone​

* Energy Transfer- ‍rover Pipeline to be an approximate 700 mile pipeline designed to transport 3.25 billion cubic feet of natural gas/day

* Energy Transfer - ‍blackstone Investment to reimburse co for pro rata share of construction costs incurred by co through closing date of Rover Pipeline

* Energy Transfer - ‍blackstone Investment to reimburse co with specified amounts of future construction costs and certain additional payments to ETP​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.