BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 2 E*Trade Financial Corp
* E*Trade announces base rate and active trader commission reductions
* E*Trade Financial Corp - e*trade to lower trade commission rate to $6.95 from $9.99 for all customers
* E*Trade Financial Corp - introducing an active trading program and pricing tier for its most engaged customers who execute 30+ trades per quarter
* E*Trade Financial Corp - new commissions are scheduled to become effective March 13, 2017
* E*Trade Financial - new customer tier commissions for trades will be $4.95, options charges will be $0.50 per options contract, down from $0.75 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.