BRIEF-Globe Trade Centre sets issue price for series L shares
* SETS ISSUE PRICE FOR SERIES L SHARES AT 8.91 ZLOTY PER SHARE
April 20 E*TRADE Financial Corp:
* E*TRADE Financial Corporation announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.48
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly daily average revenue trades (DARTS) of 207,000; 29 percent in derivatives
* Q1 provision (benefit) for loan losses of $14 million versus $34 million
* Q1 net revenue $553 million versus $472 million
* Q1 ended Tier 1 leverage ratio for E*TRADE Financial 7.2 percent & E*TRADE Bank 8.1 percent, versus 7.8 percent & 8.6 percent respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 26 Insurer and asset manager Standard Life said it has appointed Paul McGhee as the firm's head of Brexit strategy, as the firm looks to safeguard its half a million European Union customers after Britain leaves the bloc.