China stocks slip, erase gains on internet clampdown; Hong Kong flat
* Wanda, Fosun shares stabilise after clarification over probe
June 7 E*Trade Financial Corp
* E*Trade Financial Corp says for May 2017, company reports darts of 211,500, an eight percent increase from April
* E*Trade Financial Corp says derivatives represented 32 percent of total darts in May, up from 31 percent in prior month Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2s3HuNB) Further company coverage:
* Wanda, Fosun shares stabilise after clarification over probe
* Says allots NCDs worth 6 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tAA6a8) Further company coverage: