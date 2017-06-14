June 14 E*Trade Financial Corp

* E*Trade Financial Corporation reports monthly activity for may 2017

* E*Trade Financial Corp - ‍daily average revenue trades (darts) for may were 211,516, an eight percent increase from april​

* E*Trade Financial Corp - net new brokerage assets were $1.4 billion in month of may

* E*Trade Financial Corp - during May, customer security holdings increased by $5.1 billion, and brokerage-related cash decreased by $0.5 billion to $52.2 billion

* E*Trade Financial Corp - ‍net new brokerage assets were $1.4 billion in may

* E*Trade Financial Corp - customer margin balances increased $0.2 billion, ending may 2017 at $7.7 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: