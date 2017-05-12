May 12 E*Trade Financial Corp
* e*trade financial corporation reports monthly activity for
april 2017
* e*trade financial corp - daily average revenue trades
(darts) for april were 196,022, a three percent decrease from
march
* e*trade financial corp - net new brokerage assets were
negative $0.2 billion in month
* e*trade financial corp - customer margin balances
increased $0.2 billion, ending april at $7.5 billion
