PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 20
June 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 19 EU Medicines Agency:
* EU Medicines Agency recommends approval of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc psoriasis drug Brodalumab
* EU Medicines Agency recommends approval of Richter Gedeon and Recordati Industria Chimica E Farmaceutica SPA Cariprazine drug for bipolar mania and schizophrenia
* EU Medicines Agency recommends against approval of AB Science mastocytosis drug Masitinib Source text ID: (bit.ly/2qAKgbz) Further company coverage:
June 19 Whole Foods Market Inc will keep its quality standards if Amazon.com Inc's $13.7 billion purchase goes through -- though in the future the company might introduce a different brand with different standards, according to a filing on Monday.