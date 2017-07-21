FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 21, 2017 / 11:37 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-EU Medicines Agency recommends approval of Novartis' leukaemia drug

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - EU Medicines Agency:

* EU Medicines Agency recommendations For July 2017

* EU Medicines Agency recommends approval of Pfizer Inc and Merck KGAA Avelumab drug for cell carcinoma‍​

* EU Medicines Agency recommends approval of Sanofi and Regeneron Dupixent drug for severe eczema

* EU Medicines Agency recommends approval Of Roche Tecentriq drug for drug for bladder and lung cancer‍​

* EU Medicines Agency recommends approval Of Advanced Accelerator Applications Lutathera drug for gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumours

* EU Medicines Agency recommends against approval of Nektar Therapeutics and Daiichi Sankyo Onzeald drug for breast cancer

* EU Medicines Agency recommends approval of Novartis Rydapt drug for leukaemia Source text - bit.ly/2uhkHOu Further company coverage:

