PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 20
June 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 19 euglena Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to fully acquire Yeaster co ltd through stock swap
* One share of Yeaster's stock will be exchanged with 275 shares of co's stock
* 275,000 shares of co's stock will be exchanged
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/H4fBPo
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
June 19 Whole Foods Market Inc will keep its quality standards if Amazon.com Inc's $13.7 billion purchase goes through -- though in the future the company might introduce a different brand with different standards, according to a filing on Monday.