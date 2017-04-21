BRIEF-Neiman Marcus Group Ltd says Dale Stapleton will serve as interim CFO
* Says Neiman Marcus Group and Michael Fung agreed not to renew consulting agreement - SEC filing
April 21 Euglena Co Ltd
* Says it will fully acquire Yeaster co.,ltd. through stock swap on June 1
* Says other details remain to be decided later
* Glencore would be likely to keep Baa2 rating (Adds Moody's comments, details of a possible deal)