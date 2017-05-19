BRIEF-Surgery Partners announces pricing of $370 mln senior note offering
* Surgery Partners Inc announces pricing of $370 million senior note offering
May 19 EUKEDOS SPA:
* SAYS IT WAS NOTIFIED BY THE COURT OF REGGIO EMILIA OF THE DECREE DECLARING THE END OF THE OPERATIONS OF THE PROCEDURE OF COMPOSITION WITH CREDITORS Source text: bit.ly/2q0CvbS Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Infusystem's board of directors rejects 22nw Fund's unsolicited proposal as inadequate