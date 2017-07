July 27 (Reuters) - Euler Hermes Group SA :

* H1 REVENUES AT EUR 1,286.0 MILLION, DOWN 1.1 PCT AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES

* H1 ORDINARY OPERATING INCOME AT EUR 214.1 MILLION, UP 6.4% YEAR ON YEAR

* H1 NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 163.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 170.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 NET INCOME AT EUR 163.8 MILLION, UP 11.0% YEAR ON YEAR ON A LIKE-FOR-LIKE BASIS

* h1 Estimated Solvency Ratio: 165%

* H1 NET COMBINED RATIO AT 78.8%, DOWN 1.0PT YEAR ON YEAR