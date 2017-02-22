BRIEF-Ergoresearch Q3 revenue C$3.0 mln vs. Cc$3.002 mln
* Results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2017 - Ergoresearch reports its results for the quarter ended march 31, 2017
Feb 22 Eurasian Minerals Inc:
* Eurasian minerals to raise up to $7 million by private placement
* Proceeds of private placement will be used by EMX to support its royalty and prospect generation business initiatives
* Intends to complete a up to $7 million non-brokered private placement through sale of 5 million units at a price of $1.40/unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, May 29 Canada's main stock index was barely higher in morning trade on Monday, helped by boosts for several big banks that reported earnings last week and by a gain for plane and train maker Bombardier Inc.