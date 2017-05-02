BRIEF-Capitala Finance caused notices to be issued to holders of 7.125% notes due 2021
May 2 Eurazeo:
* Finalized its confectionery and chocolate sector investment and the creation of a new independent group, CPK.
* For five years from now, CPK has set an objective of organic growth for group brands exceeding 20 pct and of EBITDA margin of around 15 pct, in line with its peers. Source text: bit.ly/2p3dnko Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
JOHANNESBURG, May 26 South Africa's rand rose half a percent against the dollar on Friday, a day after the Reserve Bank kept rates on hold and played down the prospects of cheaper borrowing costs, encouraging investors in search of yield to pour money in.