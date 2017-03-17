March 17 Eurazeo SA:
* FY economic revenue 4.33 billion euros ($4.66 billion) up
5.3 percent at constant Eurazeo scope , of which 6.7 percent up
in Q4
* New increase in NAV per share: up 6.7 percent to 72.3
euros compared to December 31, 2015
* FY net income attributable to owners of the company: 520
million euros
* Proposed dividend of 1.20 euros per share, bonus share
grant of one new share for twenty shares held
* FY adjusted EBIT of fully consolidated companies 279.0
million euros versus 251.3 million euros year ago
* FY consolidated net income 643.0 million euros versus 1.56
billion euros year ago
* FY fair value gains on investment properties 3.3 million
euros versus 25.5 million euros year ago
($1 = 0.9283 euros)
