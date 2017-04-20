BRIEF-Fortuna shareholder to raise offer price in voluntary buyout -CTK
* Fortuna's majority shareholder Penta to raise offer price in voluntary buyout to CZK 118.04 on Monday -CTK news agency
April 20 Euro Disney SCA:
* H1 revenues 623 million euros ($669.5 million) versus 604 million euros year ago
* H1 net loss 166 million euros versus loss of 184 million euros year ago
* H1 EBITDA loss 68 million euros versus loss of 57 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/2ov9544 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9305 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LAGOS, May 26 The Asset Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON), the country's 'bad bank' set up following the banking crisis, is close to selling Peugeot Automobile Nigeria (PAN) Ltd, a local car assembly joint venture, to Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, and two Nigerian states.