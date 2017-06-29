BRIEF-Eurocastle Investment announces IPO of doBank

June 29 (Reuters) - EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LTD:

* Reg-Eurocastle Investment Limited : Eurocastle Announces Initial Public Offering of Dobank and Key Terms

* Up to an Initial 28,500,000 Shares, Corresponding to 35.63% of Dobank's Fully Diluted Share Capital Are to Be Included in Offering

* Option to Increase This to Up to 34,700,000 Dobank Shares, Corresponding to 43.38% of Dobank's Fully Diluted Share Capital

* in Event Greenshoe Option Is Fully Exercised, Shares to Be Offered Will Correspond to 39.19% of Dobank's Fully Diluted Share Capital

* Indicative Range of Euro 8.35 Per Share and Euro 10.25 Per Share for Dobank Ipo

* BOOKS FOR INSTITUTIONAL OFFER WILL OPEN ON JUNE 30, 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)