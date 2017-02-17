BRIEF-India's Aryaman Capital Markets posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter net profit 5 million rupees versus loss 1.9 million rupees year ago
Feb 17 Eurocastle Investment Ltd:
* Reg-Eurocastle Investment limited: Eurocastle announces sale of real estate fund units
* Has sold its 27 pct interest in units of Fund Investment III, an unlisted Italian real estate fund.
* Transaction, together with other distributions, has resulted in total estimated proceeds of 20.9 million euros ($22.30 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9372 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Lanxess boosted as Warren Buffet buys stake (Adds details, updates prices)