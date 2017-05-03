May 3 Eurocastle Investment Ltd

* Eurocastle raises 36 million euros ($39.32 million) through financing of Romeo NPL portfolio

* Announces a successful completion of a 75 million euro financing on secured portion of its Romeo NPL portfolio

* Eurocastle received approximately 36 million euros or 50 pct of net proceeds after costs and reserves