July 3 (Reuters) - EUROCONSULTANTS SA:

* Decides on Price of Eur 0.30 for Each of 2.874 .408 New Common Registered Shares to Be Issued for the Share Capital Increase by Eur 0.9 Million

* Through Payment of Cash and Pre-Emptive Rights in Favor of Old Shareholders With a Ratio of 1 New Share for Every 3 Old

* THE CERTIFICATION OF THE PAYMENT WAS DECIDED WITHIN ONE MONTH FROM THE EXPIRATION OF THE PAYMENT DEADLINE