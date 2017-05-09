HK's new board seen a big draw for startups, not secondary listings
* Less likely to attract Chinese firms already listed overseas
May 9 Euroconsultants SA:
* PROPOSES REDUCTION OF CAPITAL SHARE BY EUR 2.6 MILLION, CHANGING NOMINAL VALUE OF COMPANY'S SHARE TO EUR 0.30 FROM EUR 0.60
Source text: bit.ly/2pfh7Dr
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Less likely to attract Chinese firms already listed overseas
* Says it plans to set up unit with registered capital of 1.0 billion yuan ($146.46 million) in Nanjing