July 6 (Reuters) - EUROCONSULTANTS SA:

* Reduces the Share Capital by the Amount of Eur 2.6 Million for Equivalent Offsetting Losses

* THE REDUCTION WILL BE A CORRESPONDING REDUCTION OF THE NOMINAL VALUE OF THE SHARE TO EUR 0.30 CENTS FROM EUR 0.60 CENTS Source text: bit.ly/2utfWPI Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)