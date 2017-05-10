May 10 EUROINVESTOR.COM A/S

* Q1 REVENUE DKK 16.7 MILLION VERSUS DKK 15.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 PRE-TAX PROFIT DKK 3.3 MILLION VERSUS DKK 3.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SEES 2017 REVENUE OF ABOUT DKK 70 MILLION

* SEES 2017 PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF ABOUT DKK 7 MILLION

* PREVIOUSLY SAW 2017 REVENUE OF AT LEAST DKK 80 MILLION AND PRE-TAX PROFIT OF ABOUT DKK 20 MILLION