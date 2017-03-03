March 3 Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc

* Euromoney acquires risi, a leading price reporting agency, for $125 million

* Founded in 1985, risi has been part of axio group, an epiris managers' business, since 2013In calendar year 2016 risi's unaudited revenues were $29.6 million and its unaudited ebitda was $7.7 million

* Risi's unaudited gross assets at december 31, 2016 were $29.8 million

* On completion, euromoney will pay $125 million in cash for risi, funded from its existing revolving credit facility

* Completion is subject to hart- scott-rodino approval in united states, which is expected to take approximately four weeks

* Acquisition is expected to be earnings-enhancing for euromoney in its current financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: