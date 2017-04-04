BRIEF-Court Of Appeals issued its decision regarding Neustar's petition
* Says Court of Appeals issued its decision on May 26, 2017 regarding co's petition for review of a FCC order - SEC filing
April 4 Eurona Wireless Telecom SA :
* Says renews its alliance with Radio Television Espanola (RTVE) and Aragon TV to provide satellite television services during 2017 for 2.1 million euros ($2.2 million)
* Digimarc corp files for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 million - SEC filing