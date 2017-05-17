May 17 EURONAV NV

* SAYS JV WITH INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS HAS SIGNED CONTRACT FOR 5 YEARS FOR THE FSO AFRICA AND FSO ASIA IN DIRECT CONTINUATION OF THE CURRENT CONTRACTUAL SERVICE

* CONTRACT WAS SIGNED WITH NORTH OIL COMPANY ("NOC"), THE FUTURE OPERATOR OF THE AL-SHAHEEN OIL FIELD

* NEW CONTRACTS ARE EXPECTED OVER THEIR FULL DURATION TO GENERATE EBITDA IN EXCESS OF USD 360 MILLION FOR THE JOINT VENTURES

* NEW CONTRACTS WILL HAVE A DURATION OF FIVE YEARS STARTING AT THE EXPIRY OF THE EXISTING CONTRACTS WITH MAERSK OIL QATAR

* BASED ON EURONAV'S 50% OWNERSHIP IN THE JOINT VENTURES THE FIVE YEAR CONTRACTS ARE EXPECTED TO GENERATE IN EXCESS OF USD 180 MILLION OF EBITDA FOR THE COMPANY