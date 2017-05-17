BRIEF-Fairfax sells its remaining position in Tembec
* Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd says that it has sold, through its subsidiaries, 14.2 million common shares of tembec inc.
May 17 EURONAV NV
* SAYS JV WITH INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS HAS SIGNED CONTRACT FOR 5 YEARS FOR THE FSO AFRICA AND FSO ASIA IN DIRECT CONTINUATION OF THE CURRENT CONTRACTUAL SERVICE
* CONTRACT WAS SIGNED WITH NORTH OIL COMPANY ("NOC"), THE FUTURE OPERATOR OF THE AL-SHAHEEN OIL FIELD
* NEW CONTRACTS ARE EXPECTED OVER THEIR FULL DURATION TO GENERATE EBITDA IN EXCESS OF USD 360 MILLION FOR THE JOINT VENTURES
* NEW CONTRACTS WILL HAVE A DURATION OF FIVE YEARS STARTING AT THE EXPIRY OF THE EXISTING CONTRACTS WITH MAERSK OIL QATAR
* BASED ON EURONAV'S 50% OWNERSHIP IN THE JOINT VENTURES THE FIVE YEAR CONTRACTS ARE EXPECTED TO GENERATE IN EXCESS OF USD 180 MILLION OF EBITDA FOR THE COMPANY Source text: bit.ly/2qqHNAx Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BENGALURU, June 20 Gold edged higher on Tuesday after hitting near five-week lows in the previous session when the dollar rose as an influential Federal Reserve official reaffirmed the central bank's hawkish stance. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,243.90 per ounce, as of 0044 GMT, after it hit a fresh near five-week low of $1,242.61 during the session. * U.S. gold futures for August delivery fell 0.1 percent to $1,245.10 per