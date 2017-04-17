April 17 Euronet Worldwide Inc:

* Euronet Worldwide's statement on MoneyGram

* Euronet Worldwide - acknowledges it submitted a binding offer to acquire MoneyGram International to MoneyGram's board of directors on April 14, 2017

* Intends to review amended merger agreement

* Euronet Worldwide Inc - on April 16, MoneyGram announced it had rejected co's offer and entered amended merger agreement with ant financial services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: