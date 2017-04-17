BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
April 17 Euronet Worldwide Inc:
* Euronet Worldwide's statement on MoneyGram
* Euronet Worldwide - acknowledges it submitted a binding offer to acquire MoneyGram International to MoneyGram's board of directors on April 14, 2017
* Intends to review amended merger agreement
* Euronet Worldwide Inc - on April 16, MoneyGram announced it had rejected co's offer and entered amended merger agreement with ant financial services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.