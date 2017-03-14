March 14 Euronet Worldwide Inc

* Euronet worldwide proposes to acquire moneygram for $15.20 per share

* Euronet worldwide inc - expected cost synergies of approximately $60 million in second year post close of deal

* Euronet worldwide inc - deal valuing company at more than $1 billion

* Euronet worldwide inc - sees meaningful accretion to adjusted earnings post close of deal

* Euronet worldwide inc - deal also assumes approximately $940 million of moneygram's debt outstanding

* Euronet worldwide inc - wells fargo securities, llc serving as financial advisor for euronet