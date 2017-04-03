April 3 Euronext NV:

* Euronext and Intercontinental Exchange sign agreement for derivatives clearing

* Formal clearing services agreement expected Q2 2017

* Derivatives clearing operations in Amsterdam combined with settlement and collateral infrastructure operated from Paris

* Migration in H2 2018, ahead of the expiration of existing agreement with LCH.Clearnet SA

* Agreement provides for a continued income stream for Euronext, with EBITDA levels that should be comparable to FY 2016

* Agreement covers the clearing of financial derivatives and commodity derivatives for a period of 10 years with ICE Clear Netherlands

Will contribute a 10 million euros ($10.68 million) upfront investment in ICE Clear Netherlands