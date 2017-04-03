April 3 Euronext NV:
* Euronext and Intercontinental Exchange sign agreement for
derivatives clearing
* Formal clearing services agreement expected Q2 2017
* Derivatives clearing operations in Amsterdam combined with
settlement and collateral infrastructure operated from Paris
* Migration in H2 2018, ahead of the expiration of existing
agreement with LCH.Clearnet SA
* Agreement provides for a continued income stream for
Euronext, with EBITDA levels that should be comparable to FY
2016
* Agreement covers the clearing of financial derivatives and
commodity derivatives for a period of 10 years with ICE Clear
Netherlands
* Will contribute a 10 million euros ($10.68 million)
upfront investment in ICE Clear Netherlands
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9365 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)