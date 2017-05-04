May 4 Euronext NV:
* Euronext announces volumes for April 2017
* April 2017 average daily transaction value on euronext
cash order book stood at eur 8,458 million up +21.7% compared to
April 2016
* Average daily volume on equity index derivatives reached
272,141 contracts in april 2017, up +28.8% compared to April
2016
* In April 2017, average daily volume on commodities
derivatives reached 61,013 contracts, down by -13.8% compared to
April 2016
* On a year-to-date basis, overall average daily volume on
euronext derivatives stands at 535,173 contracts (-2.7% compared
to end of April 2016)
* In April average daily transaction value on ETFs was EUR
549 million, flat compared to april 2016
* ETF offering remained stable this month with 809 listings
at end of april compared to 790 end of 2016.
* Average daily volume on individual equity derivatives
reached 264,189 contracts in April 2017, up +15.4% compared to
April 2016
