May 4 Euronext NV:

* Euronext announces volumes for April 2017

* April 2017 average daily transaction value on euronext cash order book stood at eur 8,458 million up +21.7% compared to April 2016

* Average daily volume on equity index derivatives reached 272,141 contracts in april 2017, up +28.8% compared to April 2016

* In April 2017, average daily volume on commodities derivatives reached 61,013 contracts, down by -13.8% compared to April 2016

* On a year-to-date basis, overall average daily volume on euronext derivatives stands at 535,173 contracts (-2.7% compared to end of April 2016)

* In April average daily transaction value on ETFs was EUR 549 million, flat compared to april 2016

* ETF offering remained stable this month with 809 listings at end of april compared to 790 end of 2016.

* Average daily volume on individual equity derivatives reached 264,189 contracts in April 2017, up +15.4% compared to April 2016